'Main Baniya Ka Beta Hoon, Hisab Lekar Chalta Hoon': Home Minister Amit Shah's Jibe At Gehlot Government In Rajasthan

The second Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in Rajasthan, starting today from the Beneshwar Dham, was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah. While addressing the event, Shah stated that the farewell of the Gehlot government will be confirmed by the completion of the Parivartan Yatra. He also invoked him being a son of 'baniya', and asked what has the Congress government given to Rajasthan in its 10-year rule.

In the context of Rajasthan, recalling the time during the UPA government, Shah said, "What did the UPA government give to the people of Rajasthan for ten years? Let's not beat around the bush. I know you won't answer, but I am a son of a Baniya, and I carry all records with me. In ten years of government, only 1.6 lakh crore rupees were given to Rajasthan, while the Narendra Modi government gave 8 lakh crore rupees to the people of Rajasthan in just 9 years."

Congress won't be visible in 2024 even through telescope: Shah

Accusing the Congress of appeasement, Shah appealed people to uproot the Gehlot government, which incites riots. "Gehlot's leadership is just like that. Congress leaders talk about ending the Sanatan Dharma (ancient Hinduism). The more they speak against Sanatan Dharma, the less seats they will win. Their seats declined in 2014 and 2019, and in 2024, they won't even be visible through a telescope."

Shah, in his address, said that today marks the beginning of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' on the "holy land of Beneshwar Dham". "The land of Dungarpur has always been the land of warriors. It was here that the tribal brothers of Rajasthan and Gujarat fought alongside Maharana Pratap for years and gave tough time to Mughal army," Shah said.

Targeting Congress and DMK over statements made by Stalin's son Udhayanidhi about Sanatan Dharma, Shah said, "For the past two days, you have been disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. The leaders of two major parties in INDIA, DMK and the Congress, are saying that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated... These people have insulted our culture in pursuit of vote banks and appeasement politics."

