Mahrashtra and Haryana Election 2019: What are the documents you need before casting your vote?

Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on October 21. The elections are being fiercely contested by regional and national parties, with some seats seeing a triangular battle due to a strong independent candidate. A total of 288 seats in Maharashtra are up for grabs with 3,239 candidates vying for them. In Haryana, polls are being conducted for 90 seats with 1,169 candidates throwing themselves in the fray.

The fate of all the contestants will be decided soon and the results will be declared on October 24. Many parties are vying for supremacy, with the names of Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Shiv Sena, AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi figuring among the leading contenders.

Before voters line up outside polling stations on October 21, there are a few things that need to be kept in mind. The most important thing is to bring proper documentation so that your identity can be properly verified by the election authorities. If the voter has been provided with an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), then only carrying this document with you will suffice. The EC has claimed a coverage of 100% and 96.81% of EPIC cards for Haryana and Maharashtra respectively.

Apart from EPIC cards, the following documents have been approved by Election Commission for identification purposes along with the Photo Voter Slips:

i. Passport

ii. Driving License

iii. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

iv. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office.

v. PAN Card

vi. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

vii. MNREGA Job Card

viii. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

ix. Pension document with photograph

x. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

xi. Aadhar Card

Special arrangements have also been made to enable active participation from Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) as well. The Commiission has given a directive which allows for issuance of Photo Voter Slips with Braille features to help people who are blind or suffering from visual impairment.