Mahendra Rajbhar Caught Off Guard As Man Slaps Him After Garlanding And Welcome Speech In Jaunpur (VIDEO)

A shocking incident unfolded in Jaunpur's Asha Purva village during the Suheldev Jayanti celebrations when Brijesh Rajbhar, a fellow party member, garlanded Suheldev Swabhiman Party chief Mahendra Rajbhar (popularly called "Kattappa") before abruptly slapping him. The entire episode, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

Mahendra Rajbhar, a former ally of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, has alleged that the assault was orchestrated by the minister himself. Before striking Rajbhar, Brijesh Rajbhar, a resident of Varanasi, was heard saying, "We built the party, but you’re reaping the benefits."

UP neta welcomed through speech, garlanded and then slapped!



Mahendra Rajbhar, former leader of OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj party was caught off-guard when he was invited to an event in UP's Jaunpur, humiliated on the stage in a proper speech, garlanded and then… pic.twitter.com/u5EKjJsmbl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 10, 2025

The political rift between Mahendra Rajbhar and Om Prakash Rajbhar dates back years. After rebelling against the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahendra formed his own party. Notably, in the 2017 assembly elections, he contested against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari as a BJP ally under Om Prakash Rajbhar’s coalition but lost by nearly 6,000 votes.

During that campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi famously dubbed him "Kattappa" at a Mau rally, declaring he would "eliminate the bahubali (strongman) culture." However, Mahendra has since aligned with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

Following the attack, Mahendra Rajbhar filed a police complaint at Jaunpur’s Jalalpur station, accusing Om Prakash Rajbhar of masterminding the humiliation.