Mahatma Gandhi Statue Removed In Assam; Chief Minister 'Not Unaware'

A fixture at Gandhi Chowk, the 5.5-foot-tall statue caused widespread outrage and protests, especially among student leaders and local civil society. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, took issue with the statue's removal and attacked the Assam BJP government.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Mahatma Gandhi statue in Doomdooma, Assam | file image

In the town of Doomdooma, nestled in Assam's Tinsukia district, a decision to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi has ignited a storm of controversy. The 5.5-foot-tall statue, a fixture at Gandhi Chowk, was abruptly taken down by an excavator, sparking widespread backlash and protests, particularly among student leaders and local civil society.

Chief Minister's Response: Surprise And Clarification

Amidst the uproar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed surprise over the statue's removal, asserting his lack of prior knowledge or approval regarding the decision. "I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts," he stated. Sarma emphasised Gandhi's historical significance to Assam, recalling his pivotal support for Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi during a critical juncture in Assam's history.

Student Protests And Allegations

The All Assam Student Union (AASU) spearheaded protests, condemning the removal as an affront to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and symbolizing disrespect towards civil society. Pritam Neog, a prominent AASU leader, criticised the local municipal board and town committee for their lack of transparency, questioning why community input was disregarded in the decision-making process. Neog highlighted concerns that the statue's removal was ostensibly for the construction of a clock tower, a move perceived as prioritising infrastructure over historical reverence.

Political Criticism And Public Outcry

Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, directed sharp criticism at the BJP-led government in Assam, insinuating political motives behind the statue's removal. "Not surprising that the BJP Government in Assam decided to replace Bapu's statue with a clock tower in Dibrugarh," he remarked, echoing sentiments of discontent among opposition figures. Congress leader Durga Bhumij echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need to preserve Gandhi's memory amidst urban development initiatives.

Government's Defence And Future Plans

In response to mounting criticism, BJP MLA Rupesh Gowala defended the decision, citing plans to replace the statue with a new, taller one within six months. "Is it good for Doomdooma town to have an old, broken statue of Gandhi ji?" Gowala questioned, justifying the removal as part of a broader effort to enhance the town's aesthetics while promising the installation of an improved statue alongside the proposed clock tower.

Community Concerns And Unity

Despite assurances from local authorities, concerns persist among residents and activists regarding the handling of historical artefacts and community sentiment. The controversy underscores a broader debate on balancing urban development with the preservation of cultural heritage and public memory.

