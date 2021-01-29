Mahatma Gandhi 73rd Death Anniversary: Top 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar. He attended Alfred High School in Rajkot and Samaldas Arts College in Bhavnagar. A lawyer by occupation, Mahatma Gandhi was a public icon.

He is known for strengthening India's Independence movement through non-violent methods. Mahatma Gandhi claimed that violence can bring no good to any society. His book 'The Story of My Experiments with Truth' is globally acclaimed wok of art.

He married Kasturba Gandhi in 1883. They were blessed with four sons, namely Harilal, Manilal, Ramdas and Devdas. Mahatma Gandhi became the symbol of non-violence across the world after playing a pivotal role in dragging the British out of India.

Here are the best pearls of wisdom Gandhi showered on the world-

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.

An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love.