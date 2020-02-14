'Maharashtra's support is unfair': Sharad Pawar criticises Uddhav Thackeray govt over transfer of Bhima-Koregaon case

Mumbai: Displaying strains in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's move to hand over the politically sensitive Elgar Parishad - Koregaon-Bhima case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Law and order is a state subject. It is not proper to encroach upon the rights of the state. Maharashtra's support to the move is also unfair," Pawar said in a media interaction.

This is the first instance wherein Pawar - the architect of the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress - has taken public stance opposing the CM in the fledgling 75-day old government.

The 79-year old leader's annoyance came after a Pune Sessions Court transferred the case to the NIA and directed all accused to be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai on February 28 where the matter will be heard henceforth.