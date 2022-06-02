 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead before killing himself with his service rifle in Gadchiroli

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli | Pixabay

Gadchiroli: A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead before killing himself with his service rifle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday at Marpalli police post in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli, they said.

"A jawan from SRPF Group 1 (Pune) opened fire at his colleague before shooting himself with his service rifle. Both of them died in the incident," an official said.

Police sources said Shrikant Berad (35) allegedly fired at his colleague Bandu Nauthar (33), both residents of Ahmednagar district in the state. However, the motive behind the incident is being ascertained and further details about it are awaited, they said.

Read Also
Mumbai: SRPF constable shoots himself at Dongri; condition critical
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaMaharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

RECENT STORIES

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav: 'Developed countries must take lead on net-zero emissions'

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav: 'Developed countries must take lead on net-zero emissions'

'Chaliye Hukum:' Amit Shah pokes fun at wife Sonal after film screening

'Chaliye Hukum:' Amit Shah pokes fun at wife Sonal after film screening

Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

Watch video: Woman attempting suicide on tracks gets trapped under train

PAN-Aadhaar link should be done by June-end; after July 1 it will cost you more

PAN-Aadhaar link should be done by June-end; after July 1 it will cost you more

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Central Railway to open pod hotel services at CSMT this month