Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Calls On Governor, Demands Home Minister's Resignation Over Lathicharge On Maratha Agitators

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) called upon Governor Ramesh Bais, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the wake of the lathi charge on Maratha protesters in Jalna. They also urged a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, led a party delegation that included former minister Aaditya Thackeray. They presented a list of demands to the governor, requesting him to promulgate an ordinance granting reservations for Marathas.

The government initially employed baton charges against the demonstrators in Barsu. Subsequently, there were incidents of violence against Varkaris during the Aashadhi Wari at Aalandi. Similar incidents occurred at Antarwali Sarate, where women and young children were also subjected to baton charges. The lathi charge was carried out following instructions from an unspecified source, even as officials were engaged in discussions with the protesters. Therefore, the government must clarify whether these orders originated from the state government or if the police acted independently. The statement provided to the governor called for strict action against those who authorized the lathi charge.

While the Home Minister has apologized for the lathi charge during a press conference, this is deemed insufficient. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers should resign immediately, taking moral responsibility for the incident. The Superintendent of Police should be dismissed, and all charges against women and children should be dropped, as per the statement's demands.

After meeting with the governor, Aaditya Thackeray compared the lathi charge to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and urged the people of Maharashtra to identify who is the "General Dyer" of the state.

