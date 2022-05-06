e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Road accident at Ahmednagar leaves six dead, seven injured

The incident occurred around 8 am near Masudpur Phata under the jurisdiction of Kopargaon city police station, approximately 240 kms from Mumbai

PTI | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Representative Image
Mumbai: At least six persons were killed and seven others injured after a container truck hit a three-wheeler in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am near Masudpur Phata under the jurisdiction of Kopargaon city police station, approximately 240 kms from Mumbai, an official said.

"A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries," he said.

