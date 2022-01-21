Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 48,270 fresh cases, 52 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron cases rise to 144

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,64,388. Besides, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,971.

42,391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 70,09,823. The recovery rate in the state is 94.47%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.91%.

Currently, 23,87,593 people are in home quarantine and 3,357 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10,493 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5,181 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 18,785 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1951 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1743 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2169 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1442 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6,506 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 144 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 80 have been reported by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and 64 have been reported by B J Medical College

Details of the Omicron case: Pune MC-124, Pune Rural-6, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Beed-1 each.

Till date, a total of 2,343 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 1171 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:03 PM IST