Maharashtra: Religious places to reopen from Monday: Check SOP details here

Here are the standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the state government of Maharashtra on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid19 in religious places/places of worship:

General preventive measures

1. Required social distancing to be followed inside premises in view of the potential threat of the spread of the infection,

2. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant woman, and children below 10 years of age are not allowed inside places of worship.

3. Public health safety measures need to be observed by all works and visitors at all places at all times.

4. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible

5. Use of face covers/masks is mandatory

6. Hand washing with soap

7. Use of hand sanitisers with alcohol-based liquid

8. Respiratory etiquettes (covering of mouth and nose with tissue/hand kerchief/flexed elbow while coughing/sneezing)

9. Proper disposing of used tissues

10. Self-monitoring of health by all. Reporting of any illness to district/state helpline.

11. Spitting prohibited. Penalth may be imposed as a deterrant

12. Use of Arogya Sethu app advised for all

All religious places shall also ensure

13. Sanitizer dispensers at the entrance and thermal screening provision

14. Only asymptomatic persons allowed

15. Compulsory use of face masks

16. Posters on preventive measures about Covid19 to be displayed prominently

17. Use of audio and video clips to spread awareness

18. Number of people allowed in a particular time slot to be done by respective trust/board

19. Shoes/footwear preferably taken off inside devotees’ own vehicle

20. Social distancing norms to be followed at shops, parking lots, malls outside premises

21. Specific markings to maintain distancing in queue

22. Separate entry and exit areas

23. Management to ensure minimum physical distancing of 6 feet in queue

24. Devotees need to wash their hands and feet before entering premises

25. Ventilation, cross ventilation, air conditioning need to be adequate inside the premises

26. Touching of statues, idols, holy books not allowed

27. Large gathering/congregation of people prohibited

28. Recorded devotional music/songs may be played. Choir/singing groups not allowed

29. Devotees should bring their own prayer mat. Common mat not allowed

30. No physical offerings like prasad/holy water

31. Physical distancing norms to be maintained by community kitchens/langars while preparing and distributing food

32. Proper sanitation needs to be maintained and lavatories and hand washing areas

33. Frequent cleaning and disinfecting the areas. Floors should be cleaned multiple times

34. Proper disposal of used face covers/masks/gloves by devotees

35. Workers and personnel in highly exposed places need to have Covid test done once before joining the duty and after that once a week

36. Each worship place should give an undertaking to Police/Collector that they adhere to number, space and distance protocol

In case of a suspect/confirmed case of Covid19 in the premises:

37. a. An ill person should be isolated from others

38. b. An ill person should be examined by a doctor

39. c. Nearest hospital/clinic should be immediately informed

40. d. Further action to be initiated by public health authority after assessing risk

41. e. Management of case/his or her contacts should be initiated

42. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive