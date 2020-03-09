Maharashtra: On occasion of 8th anniversary, MNS announces shadow cabinet to 'keep watch' on Uddhav and Co

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday announced that it had formed a shadow cabinet to 'keep a watch' on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

The announcement came on the 8th anniversary of the party. Notably, Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena to float his own party after a fall-out with cousin Uddhav.

The announcement was made by MNS leader Anil Shidore during the event that was held at Vashi.

Former MLA Bala Nandaokar has been given charge of the home department to keep a watch on Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit has been given the responsibility of keeping a watch on his cousin Aaditya, who heads the tourism department. Meanwhile, Nitin Sardesai will keep tabs on finance.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the opposition to mirror the cabinet in government.