Maharashtra: MCA CET postponed amid coronavirus outbreak -- check out updated details at mahacet.org

Schools and colleges in India are shutting their doors and exams are being postponed as India battles the coronavirus outbreak. Many states have shut public spaces such as theatres, gyms and malls to limit the spread of the virus. People across the country are being urged to limit their contact with other people and practice social distancing.
Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) has been postponed. The exam which was scheduled to be held on March 28 has now been postponed to April 30 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
"MAH-MCA-CET 2020 will be rescheduled on 30th April 2020, detailed Circular will be displayed shortly" read a notice on the mahacet.org website.
The details will be updated on the site.
The exam comprises of an online segment with four sections totalling 200 marks, to be finished in 90 minutes. The sections include , mathematics and statistics, logical/abstract reasoning with 30 questions, while English comprehension and computer related concepts will have 20 questions each
The test is in a multiple choice format with each answer fetching 2 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.5 for every wrong answer.
After clearing the exam, people will be eligible for admission to second year of a three year Master of Computer Applications (MCA) full time degree.
While there has been no official reason given for the postponement, presumably the coronavirus outbreak might be the reason behind it.
Maharashtra has so far recorded 43 positive cases, while India as a whole has over 150 cases. Three people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus have passed away, including one person in Mumbai.
