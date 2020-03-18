Maharashtra: MCA CET postponed amid coronavirus outbreak -- check out updated details at mahacet.org

Schools and colleges in India are shutting their doors and exams are being postponed as India battles the coronavirus outbreak. Many states have shut public spaces such as theatres, gyms and malls to limit the spread of the virus. People across the country are being urged to limit their contact with other people and practice social distancing.

Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) has been postponed. The exam which was scheduled to be held on March 28 has now been postponed to April 30 by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

"MAH-MCA-CET 2020 will be rescheduled on 30th April 2020, detailed Circular will be displayed shortly" read a notice on the mahacet.org website.

The details will be updated on the site.