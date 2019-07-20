Maharashtra: Man kills elderly father over financial dispute

Akola: A man allegedly killed his 65- year-old father over a financial dispute in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Kanshiwani village, they said.

The accused, Chandu Raut (40), hit his father, Namdev Raut, on his head with an iron rod when the latter was asleep. "The victim died on the spot," inspector Harish Gawali of Borgaon Manju police station said.

The incident occurred hours after an argument between the father-son duo over some financial matter, he said. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused, who has gone absconding after the incident, Gawali said.