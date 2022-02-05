Maharashtra: Man held for abusing lady cop, creating ruckus at police station in Bhiwandi

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a woman police officer and creating a ruckus at a police station in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, an official said.

The accused Imam Sauddin Ansari was arrested in the early hours of the day for allegedly abusing the station house officer of the Nizampur police station, who was recording the complaint of his ex-wife in a case of harassment, inspector D R Bane of Nizampur police station said.

Ansari had arrived at the police station on Friday night and started abusing the woman officer and claimed that he was a leader of a political party and knew several influential people, the official said.

The accused already had a case registered against him under section 498 (harassment of woman), which was being probed, he said.

Following the incident, an offence under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against him, the official added.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 03:45 PM IST