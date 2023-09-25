 Maharashtra: Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMaharashtra: Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight In Nagpur

Maharashtra: Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight In Nagpur

The incident took place at Mata Mandir area under Wathoda police station on Thursday night when accused Nikhil Gupta (30) arrived there to visit his sister.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him |

Nagpur, September 24: A 54-year-old man died after he was slapped by a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan during an argument over the latter’s car headlight in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at Mata Mandir area under Wathoda police station on Thursday night when accused Nikhil Gupta (30) arrived there to visit his sister.

When Gupta was parking his car, the vehicle’s headlight beam struck the face of victim

When Gupta was parking his car, the vehicle’s headlight beam struck the face of victim Muralidhar Ramraoji Neware, a resident of the same locality, the official said. Neware apparently politely told Gupta to readjust the light beam but the SRPF jawan got angry, leading to an altercation between the two.

Neware collapsed to the ground after Gupta slapped him hard

Neware collapsed to the ground after Gupta slapped him hard. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital but died on Saturday, the official said. The police have registered a case against Gupta under Indian Penal Code section 304 (homicide not amounting to murder), the official added.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Women Inside Mumbai Local Train Slapping Each Other, Pulling Hair As Others Try To...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Kantara-Themed Ganpati Bappa From Anantapur Goes Viral (WATCH)

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Kantara-Themed Ganpati Bappa From Anantapur Goes Viral (WATCH)

Karnataka Shocker: Maulana Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy Inside Mosque In Uttara...

Karnataka Shocker: Maulana Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Boy Inside Mosque In Uttara...

UP Shocker: Media Cell Employee Dies By Suicide In BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla’s Flat In Lucknow

UP Shocker: Media Cell Employee Dies By Suicide In BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla’s Flat In Lucknow

UP Police In Bizarre Situation After 2 Women Constables Seek Permission For Sex Change Surgery

UP Police In Bizarre Situation After 2 Women Constables Seek Permission For Sex Change Surgery

Maharashtra: Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight In Nagpur

Maharashtra: Man Dies After SRPF Jawan Slaps Him During Argument Over Car’s Headlight In Nagpur