Maharashtra: Low-intensity explosion kills one truck driver, probe on

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India]: A truck driver was killed on Saturday in Kolhapur after a container box exploded causing critical injuries to the victim. According to the Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, the truck driver was facing some issues with the truck and called one of his friends for help who was handling the box.

"The driver's friend was handling a container box which suddenly exploded and the truck driver was badly injured and had serious injuries in his groin area. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance but was declared brought dead," he said. The police are conducting inquiries with the victim's friend who was present at the time of the explosion and collecting samples from the spot.

"Prima facie it seems a low-intensity blast but we are ascertaining more facts to determine the nature of explosive and whether it was an accidental explosion," he added.

By DEEPANSHU/RADHAMISHRA/ANI