Maharashtra: Leaders across political parties mourn Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar's demise

Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar |

Balubhau Dhanorkar, the Member of Parliament representing Congress from Chandrapur, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday at the age of 48. Dhanorkar, who was the only Congress MP from the state, had been receiving treatment for kidney disease in Nagpur. However, his condition worsened, and he was subsequently airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi two days ago. Despite efforts to restore his health, Dhanorkar ultimately succumbed to his illness around midnight, leaving behind a saddened political sphere.

Leaders across political parties expressed grief and paid tributes on the passing of Dhanorkar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Dhanorkar's passing, we have lost a 'young and energetic' people's representative.

"Chandrapur Varora Lok Sabha Constituency MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar passed away suddenly. With his death, we have lost a young, energetic and fighting representative of the people. May God bless his soul and give strength to his family to bear this great pain. A heartfelt tribute. Om Shanti," CM Shinde wrote in Marathi.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to express grief on Dhanorkar's passing.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of my colleague in Parliament Chandrapur MP Balu Dhanorkar. The untimely death of Balu Dhanorkar is a great loss to the political arena of the state. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.

Senir leader and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, remembering Dhanorkar in a tweet, said he always took the initiative to solve the problems of remote areas like Chandrapur.

"The untimely death of Congress MP from Chandrapur Balu Dhanorkar is very sad. He was known in political circles for his outspokenness and bold work ethic. He always took the initiative to solve the problems of remote areas like Chandrapur. My condolences to his family. A heartfelt tribute," Sharad Pawar wrote in Marathi.

BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in a rare display of emotions for a politician of a rival party, wrote a long tweet condoling Dhanorkar's death.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Chandrapur's young leader and my dear friend, Shri Balubhau Dhanorkar. We have lost a fierce representative who was constantly vigilant and proactive in addressing the concerns of the people. Dhanorkar served as an inspiration to countless activists.

This young leader is no longer among us, and the reality of this sorrow is still hard to accept. The passing of Balubhau Dhanorkar has left a void in my family as well.

I offer my heartfelt condolences. May his bereaved family find the strength to endure this immense grief, and may they find solace at the feet of the divine mother, Jagadamba.

Om Shanti," Bawankule wrote on Twitter.

NCP chief Jayant Patil also expressed sorrow on Dhanorkar's demise.

"The news of the untimely demise of Shri Balubhau Dhanorkar, the Congress MP from Chandrapur, comes as a sudden shock. His short-lived tenure was marked by active engagement and effective leadership, strengthening his connection with the people. Just two days ago, his father also passed away. Dhanorkar's family needs the strength to bear this double blow. The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with them during this time of grief. Heartfelt condolences," Patil wrote.

