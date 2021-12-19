e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, 7,469 recoveries and 264 deaths in last 24 hoursIndia's Omicron tally rises to 126; Maharashtra, Karnataka report more patientsAir quality in Delhi slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Maharashtra: Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune

The Union Minister will attend various public events in Pune on December 19. He will also attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers today.
ANI
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune, Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Union Minister will attend various public events in Pune on December 19. He will also attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers today.

Earlier on Saturday, the Home Minister offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday, earlier attended Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution programme and Cooperation Council Conference in Ahmednagar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune - see pics Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune - see pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
Advertisement