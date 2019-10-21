Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: What if your name is missing in the voters list?

Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning. Polling is also being held in the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.
Around 95,473 polling booths have been set up in Maharashtra and 19,425 polling booths in Haryana. Once a citizen is eligible to vote and has enrolled as a voter, a voter slip from the Election Commission will be issued which confirms the citizen's name on the voter list. This slip, along with a photo ID proof recognized by the Election Commission, can act as a voter card.
One can't vote if his/her name is missing on the list. This could have happened for several reasons, including a change in your address or constituency. In this case, you will have to register yourself again in the electoral roll. According to the Election Commission, you will have to file the application for the purpose, in prescribed Form 6, before the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of your constituency.
One can register a complaint if his/her name is missing on the electoral list. One can also call the voter helpline at 1950 or 1800221951 / 52 or 26414100, prefixed by your area's STD code. But before you head out, make sure your name is on the Election Commission's voter list to ensure a hassle-free experience - all you need to do is visit ceoharyana.gov.in and ceo.maharashtra.gov.in, depending on the state you belong to.
