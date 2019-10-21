Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: What if your name is missing in the voters list?

Voting began on a brisk note in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday with people queuing up outside polling booths since early morning. Polling is also being held in the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Around 95,473 polling booths have been set up in Maharashtra and 19,425 polling booths in Haryana. Once a citizen is eligible to vote and has enrolled as a voter, a voter slip from the Election Commission will be issued which confirms the citizen's name on the voter list. This slip, along with a photo ID proof recognized by the Election Commission, can act as a voter card.