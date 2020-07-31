Maharashtra govt scraps pension scheme for Emergency-era prisoners; calls it 'unwarranted expenditure'

The Maharashtra government on Friday scrapped the pension scheme for the prisoners booked under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the 1975-1977 Emergency in the country.

The state government was spending Rs 42 crore annually on beneficiaries since July 2018 when the scheme was implemented by the then BJP dispensation.

A government resolution (GR) on Friday said the scheme was being scrapped to curb "unwarranted expenditure" amid the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries were getting Rs 10,000 a month as pension for imprisonment during the Emergency.