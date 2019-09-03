Maharashtra government to set up two resorts in J&K, location yet to be identified

Mumbai: The revocation of Article 370 has paved the way for outsiders to purchase land in the scenic valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The Maharashtra government already has plans to build two resorts: one is Kashmir and other one in Ladakh.

According to report on News18, the Maharashtra Tourism development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to set up two resorts - one in Pahalgam in Kashmir Valley and the other in Leh, Ladakh. These resorts will be built primarily to cater to the tourists undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.

For the project, the government has allocated Rs 1 crore each for building the resorts, the land for which is yet to be identified and survey to be carried out in the next 15 days. State tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said, “In Jammu and Kashmir we haven’t found a place yet, we are looking at Srinagar, somewhere close to the airport. In Leh, we are planning to start a mountaineering resort, because Maharashtrians are interested in mountain climbing, we are going have our on mountaineering resort there.”

Rawal added further that the MTDC is planning to ask the J&K governor if there government land that can be bought. The minister had earlier stated that MTDC does not want to miss the opportunity to invest in J&K as it is one of the most popular tourist destination of India. MTDC is a government body that is responsible for the development and maintenance of tourist locations across Maharashtra.