Maharashtra government misusing state machinery to bulldoze democracy: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

By Asia News International

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra government was misusing the state machinery by not allowing Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar to meet rebel legislators in a hotel in Mumbai.

