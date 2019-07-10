Maharashtra government misusing state machinery to bulldoze democracy: Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> "Irrigation Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar had gone to Mumbai to meet the rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators in Mumbai. He was not allowed to even enter the hotel where they were staying. It looks like there is martial law in Maharashtra, a minister who has a booking in the hotel (in Mumbai) is not allowed to enter inside(to meet rebel MLAs)," Chaudhary told reporters here.</p><p>"The rebel MLAs did not complain to the police about Shivakumar. This is a fabricated story being circulated by the BJP. Is Shivakumar a goon or a don that he was not allowed to meet the legislators? The BJP is playing dirty tricks to topple an elected Congress-JDS government in Karnataka," he added.</p><p>Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrived in Mumbai this morning in a special flight from Bengaluru to meet rebel MLAs staying at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel.</p><p>Security was heightened outside the hotel in Powai area of Mumbai after the dissidents wrote to Mumbai Police seeking protection.</p><p>Among the MLAs who have reportedly signed the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavraj, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and Mahesh Kumutali.</p><p>The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Independent MLA H Nagesh also withdrew support from the government on Monday.</p><p>Latest to join the bandwagon was Congress leader Roshan Baig, who resigned from his membership of state Assembly on Tuesday.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>