Maharashtra floods: PM Modi speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures possible support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The PM has assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation.

The PM in his tweet wrote, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Inclement weather and heavy rains in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Kolhapur district are creating difficulties for the government agencies to carry out rescue operations in some inundated towns and areas of the district.

Major rivers in Ratnagiri, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav have been flowing above the danger level following heavy rains. As a result of this, Khed, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Sangameshwar towns and nearby areas have been affected and the government agencies are engaged in the task of shifting local residents to safer places, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said earlier.