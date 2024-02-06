Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Complex In Savedi, Officer Says 'Blaze Control System Was Not Working' (Watch Video)

Fire at commercial complex in Maharashtra | X

Ahmednagar, February 6: A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Savedi on​​Ahmednagar-Manmad highway in Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 6. According to reports, the fire erupted on the third floor of Sai Midas Touch Complex around 9 am. Subsequently, multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. A video from the spot showed the raging blaze and thick black smoke emanating from the complex.

"The information of the fire at the Sai Midas Touch Complex in Savedi area of ​​Ahmednagar-Manmad Highway was received at 9 am. There was a fire on the third floor of the complex. The fire is now under control," Fire Officer Mesal told news agency ANI. The complex houses a maternity hospital. As the fire broke out, the hospital authority evacuated patients and removed medical equipment.

'Fire Control System Of Complex Was Not Working'

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, Fire Officer Mesal revealed that the complex had non-functional fire control system. "The fire would have come under control sooner if the fire control system of the complex were functional," he said. There was no immediate report of injury or casualty.