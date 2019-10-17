Maharashtra Election 2019: What is EPIC card, its uses and importance

An EPIC card is the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC). It is also called the Voter ID card. The Election Commission of India issues the EPIC cards for Indian citizens that are eligible to vote.

The primary purpose of the EPIC card is to ensure and improve the accuracy of the electoral roll. It also helps prevent any kind of electoral fraud. The card also serves as an identification proof to cast a vote.

The Uses of an EPIC or Voter ID card are:

The card serves as an accepted form of personal identity. The Voter ID Card acts as an acknowledgement that the cardholder is a registered voter. The card includes several identification features like the applicant’s signature, photograph, fingerprints, etc., which provide added assurance for the cardholder. In case of an election, the card carries provisions (by way of marking) to prevent the holder from voting multiple times. The Voter ID card can be designed to suit the electoral requirements of a population with low literacy population. It is especially helpful as a form of identification for voters with no fixed address.

The importance of having An EPIC or Voter ID card are:

Identification Proof

The EPIC card or Voter ID card is one of the most crucial forms of identity proof for Indians. It is considered valid and accepted as proof of Indian citizenship at various offices and institutions.

All kinds of government offices hold the EPIC card as a higher form of identification proof. All government-run agencies, insurance providers, claim firms, mortgage providers like banks ask applicants to provide a Voter ID number to process their request. Even private organizations like insurance companies, online travel companies, gas companies, banks, etc. accept the EPIC Card.

Casting Vote

To cast a vote in any Indian election, an individual needs to possess a valid EPIC card. The individual’s name also needs to be present in the electoral roll of the specific constituency they belong to.

Registration in the Electoral Roll of a Non-Domicile state

The EPIC card allows you to register yourself in the electoral roll of a non-domicile state (a state you do not permanently reside in). This is especially helpful if a person has migrated from another state and wishes to enrol in the electoral list of his local area/constituency.