Maharashtra Election 2019 - Vile Parle Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Vile Parle Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Vile Parle is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Kalina, Chandivali, Kurla, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Vile Parle Assembly had 52 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Parag Alavani of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Earlier it was occupied by INC (Indian National Congress) candidate, Krishna Hegde.

Parag Alavani will be fighting for another term this year. Other prominent faces to contest from Vile Parle Assembly are RAKESH ARORA from Hindustan Janata Party and Jayanti Siroya from INC.

Full list of candidates for Vile Parle assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

RAKESH ARORA- HINDUSTAN JANTA PARTY SHRI PARAG MADHUSUDAN ALAVANI- Bharatiya Janata Party UMESH KANGOKAR- Independent RAJENDRA NANDAGAWALI- Independent SHRI SUNNY RAJU JAIN- BHARATIYA MANAVADHIKAR FEDERAL PARTY PRAKASH GOR- Independent SUNDARRAO PADMUKH- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi SMT JUILEE OMKAR SHENDE- MAHARASHTRA NAVNIRAMN SENA JAYANTI JIVABHAI SIROYA- INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS PARTY

In 2014, Parag Alavani of BJP had won the Vile Parle Assembly seat by defeating Shashikant of SHS (Shiv Sena) by a massive a total of 74270 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Krishna Hegde of INC had the Assembly seat by defeating Vinayak of Shiv Sena by 44338 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.