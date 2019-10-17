Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kurla (SC) Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Kurla (SC) Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Kurla (SC) Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Kurla is part of the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kalina, Vandre West and Vandre East in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Kurla (SC) Assembly had 46 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena.

Prakash Phaterpekar of Shiv Sena is again contesting the elections this time. Other prominent faces to contest from the Kurla (SC) Assembly are RAMESHWAR YOGAJI DAVANDE of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Jyotsna Jadhav of Nationalist Congress Party.

Full list of candidates for Kurla (SC) assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

MANGESH ANANT KUDALKAR- SHIVSENA NITIN GANGARAM BHOSALE- Bahujan Samaj Party JYOTSNA BHANUDAS JADHAV- Nationalist Congress Party APPA ANANDRAO AVCHARE- Railway Engine RATNAKAR DYNANU DAVARE- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen GANESH ANKUSH SHINDE- Coat SANTOSH PUNJIRAM SANJKAR- Prahar Janshakti Paksha RAMESHWAR YOGAJI DAVANDEVanchit Bahujan Aghadi VIJAY JIVAJI KSHIRSAGAR- Independent AISHWARYA RAJENDRA KAVALEKAR- Independent RAJARAM PANDURANG CHOPADE- Independent

In 2014, Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena won the Kurla (SC) Assembly seat by defeating Vijay Babu of BJP by a massive a total of 4i580 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Milind of NCP had won the seat by defeating Mangesh of Shiv Sena.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.