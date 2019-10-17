Maharashtra Election 2019 - Ghatkopar West Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Ghatkopar West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Ghatkopar West is part of the Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhandup West in the Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Ghatkopar West Assembly had 52 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by Ram Kadam of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Earlier, even in 2009, Ram Kadam still held the seat but as a part of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena).

Other prominent faces to contest from Ghatkopar West Assembly are Anand Shukla Ashok Rokade from Peasants and Workers Party of India.

Full list of candidates for Ghatkopar West assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

PRAMOD SOPAN GAIKWAD- Independent SANJAY DATTATRAY BHALERAO- Independent GANESH ARJUN CHUKKAL- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ANAND RAJYAVARDHAN SHUKLA- Indian National Congress SUDHIR BANDU JADHAV- Bahujan Samaj Party BHHASKAR BHHARTIY- Independent SANDESH KRUSHNAJI MORE- Independent ASHOK RUPAJEE ROKADE- Peasants and Workers Party of India CHANDU DURGA VADAR- Independent NIKHIL PANDHARINATH NARVEKAR- Independent GANESH RAOSAHEB OVHAL- Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi DILIP BRAHMDEOYADAV- Independent RAMCHANDRA SHIVAJI KADAM- Bharatiya Janata Party THORAT LATABAI SHAHAJIRAO- Independent THORAT SHAHAJIRAO DHONDIBA- Indian National Congress SHANTARAM VISHNU KAMBLE- Peoples Party of India (Democratic) SANDIP PRABHAKAR YEOLE- Independent

In 2014, Ram Kadam of BJP had won the Ghatkopar West Assembly seat by defeating Sudhir Say of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) by a massive a total of 80343 votes. Whereas, in 2009, Ram Kadam of while he was in MNC won the Assembly seat by defeating Poonam Mah of BJP.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.