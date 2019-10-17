India

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Anushakti Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Anushakti Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Anushakti Nagar is part of the Mumbai South Central constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Chembur in Mumbai Suburban district and Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim in the Mumbai City district.

In 2014, Anushakti Nagar Assembly had 46 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied Tukaram Kate of Shiv Sena.

Other prominent faces to contest from Anushakti Nagar Assembly are Nawab Malik National Congress Party and Shahnawaz Shaikh from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Full list of candidates for Anushakti Nagar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

  1. MAHESH APPA SAWANT- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

  2. ARIF KALIM USMANI- INDEPENDENT

  3. JAFAR KHAN- INDEPENDENT

  4. NAWAB MALIK- Nationalist Congress Party

  5. TUKARAM RAMKRUSHNA KATE- Shiv Sena

  6. DATTATRAY NIVRUTTI PUJARI- Independent

  7. RAJARAM DADU MANGLE- Independent

  8. VIDYADHAR YASHWANT GHERADE- Independent

  9. AGARWAL JAYAPRAKASH BABULAL- Bahujan Samaj Party

  10. SHAHNAWAZ SARFRAZ H. SHAIKH- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

  11. UDAYRAJ RAMUGRAHA SINGH- Independent

  12. MADHUKAR MARUTI KODAG- Akhil Bharatiya Sena

  13. NAWAB MALIK- Nationalist Congress Party

  14. AHMED MOHAMMED SAYYOD- Independent

  15. YASMIN HAFIZULLAH SHAIKH- Independent

  16. ABDUL GAFFAR S/O FARHAD BAIG- Independent

  17. RAVI CHARAN SINGH- Bahujan Mukti Party

  18. KHAIRUNISSA AKBAR HUSSAIN- Independent

  19. AKBAR HUSSAIN SHAFI HUSSAIN- Independent

  20. ADV. VIJAY SURESH RAORANE- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

  21. ADV. MAHENDRA BHINGARDIVE- Independent

  22. MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR SIDDIQUI- Independent

  23. RAHIM RAMJAN SHAIKH- Independent

  24. YASIN ISMAIL SAYED- Independent

  25. AKBAR HUSSAIN SHAFI HUSSAIN- Samajwadi Party

  26. DINESH SUKHDEV KATKAR- Independent

  27. BALASAHEB SABLE- Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party

  28. ABDUL RAUF SHAIKH- Independent

In 2014, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate of Shiv Sena won the Anushakti Nagar Assembly seat by defeating Nawab Malik of Nationalist Congress Party by a massive a total of 39966 votes. In 2009, Nawab malik held the seat by defeated Kate Tukar of Shiv Sena.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

