Maharashtra Election 2019 - Anushakti Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Maharashtra Election 2019 - Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Anushakti Nagar is part of the Mumbai South Central constituency along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Chembur in Mumbai Suburban district and Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim in the Mumbai City district.

In 2014, Anushakti Nagar Assembly had 46 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied Tukaram Kate of Shiv Sena.

Other prominent faces to contest from Anushakti Nagar Assembly are Nawab Malik National Congress Party and Shahnawaz Shaikh from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Full list of candidates for Anushakti Nagar assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

MAHESH APPA SAWANT- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party ARIF KALIM USMANI- INDEPENDENT JAFAR KHAN- INDEPENDENT NAWAB MALIK- Nationalist Congress Party TUKARAM RAMKRUSHNA KATE- Shiv Sena DATTATRAY NIVRUTTI PUJARI- Independent RAJARAM DADU MANGLE- Independent VIDYADHAR YASHWANT GHERADE- Independent AGARWAL JAYAPRAKASH BABULAL- Bahujan Samaj Party SHAHNAWAZ SARFRAZ H. SHAIKH- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen UDAYRAJ RAMUGRAHA SINGH- Independent MADHUKAR MARUTI KODAG- Akhil Bharatiya Sena NAWAB MALIK- Nationalist Congress Party AHMED MOHAMMED SAYYOD- Independent YASMIN HAFIZULLAH SHAIKH- Independent ABDUL GAFFAR S/O FARHAD BAIG- Independent RAVI CHARAN SINGH- Bahujan Mukti Party KHAIRUNISSA AKBAR HUSSAIN- Independent AKBAR HUSSAIN SHAFI HUSSAIN- Independent ADV. VIJAY SURESH RAORANE- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ADV. MAHENDRA BHINGARDIVE- Independent MOHAMMAD ZUBAIR SIDDIQUI- Independent RAHIM RAMJAN SHAIKH- Independent YASIN ISMAIL SAYED- Independent AKBAR HUSSAIN SHAFI HUSSAIN- Samajwadi Party DINESH SUKHDEV KATKAR- Independent BALASAHEB SABLE- Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party ABDUL RAUF SHAIKH- Independent

In 2014, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate of Shiv Sena won the Anushakti Nagar Assembly seat by defeating Nawab Malik of Nationalist Congress Party by a massive a total of 39966 votes. In 2009, Nawab malik held the seat by defeated Kate Tukar of Shiv Sena.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.