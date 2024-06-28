Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse & Wife Seek Discharge In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: NCP leader Eknath Khadse and wife Mandakini Khadse | Facebook

Politician Eknath Khadse and his wife have moved a discharge application in an alleged money laundering case in connection with a land deal in Pune claiming that the probe was initiated out of political vendetta.

Khadse was accused of having misused his position to facilitate the purchase of government land in Bhosari industrial area by his wife and son-in-law Girish Chaudhary for Rs3.75 crore when its actual price was Rs31.01 crore, the ED alleged.

In his plea filed through their lawyer Swapnil Ambure, Khadse claimed that the Anti Corruption Bureau had closed the predicate offence in April 2018. However, the plea claimed that when the Pune police had already close the case, ED began its probe into money laundering.

“This report remained pending for almost 3 years and in order to wrest aside the legal difficulty, owing to political agenda, the report was called back by the ACB itself and now the ACB has filed a chargesheet on the very same material on which closure report was filed and now the chargesheet is pending for adjudication,” the plea said.