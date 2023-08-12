Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis To Embark On Five-Day Visit To Japan on August 20

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

In order to seek aid from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for various development projects in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will embark on a five-day official tour to Japan from August 20. Officials from the industries department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Corporation (MMRDA) and other agencies will accompany Fadnavis during the tour.

Met Consulate General in Mumbai

In July, Fadnavis met consul General of Japan in Mumbai Fukahori Yasukata and assured him of fast-tracking various projects such as bullet trains funded by the JICA. Apart from the high-speed rail project (bullet train), which will connect Mumbai and Gujarat’s commercial hub of Ahmedabad, the JICA funding is also coming for the Mumbai Metro-3 line and the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

Invitation from Japan govt

The tour is in response to an invitation from Japan government and is being perceived as a new beginning to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between Maharashtra and Japan. During the visit, Fadnavis will discuss projects and MoUs in diverse projects related to infrastructure, education, health and social sectors.

While the MMRDA is likely to seek aid for infrastructure projects, including twin tunnels below Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Versova Virar Sea Link and Thane coastal project, another mega project that might be on the list is Nagpur-Goa super express highway, officials said.

In 2015, Fadnavis had visited Japan as CM when he inaugurated a memorial and statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and held consultations with captains of Japanese trade and commerce for investment opportunities back home.