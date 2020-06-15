Maharashtra Cyber Cell warns netizens against circulating disturbing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14 at his residence in Bandra. As soon as the news came in, condolences for him started pouring in. However, some miscreants started circulating the ‘disturbing’ photos of the actor from his bedroom.
Taking the note of the issue, now the Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating pictures of the body of the actor.
Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Cyber wrote, “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."
"It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action," it added.
Urging netizens to refrain from posting such photos, the cyber department said the pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.
"In the digital age, every piece of information we read or watch needs to be cross-checked, verified and we all have to be careful before believing or forwarding them," it said.
Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt also reacted to the disturbing act and penned down her thoughts about the same on Instagram.
Shaheen Bhatt said that if there was a time to step back and re-evaluate how we do things, then it's 'now'. She also talked about how photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet.
Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly killed himself at his Mumbai residence by hanging. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.
Police sources also said they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation.
The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.
Earlier actors including Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others expressed grief over the demise of the versatile actor.
(With inputs from agencies)
