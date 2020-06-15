Maharashtra Cyber Cell warns netizens against circulating disturbing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14 at his residence in Bandra. As soon as the news came in, condolences for him started pouring in. However, some miscreants started circulating the ‘disturbing’ photos of the actor from his bedroom.

Taking the note of the issue, now the Maharashtra Police's cyber department has asked people to refrain from circulating pictures of the body of the actor.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Cyber wrote, “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."