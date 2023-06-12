 Maharashtra Crime: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Shot Dead In Yavatmal
Maharashtra Crime: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Shot Dead In Yavatmal

Seven people have been arrested in the case and investigation is underway, said police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Still from the CCTV footage showing a man shot dead in Yavatmal city in Maharashtra | Twitter

In a chilling CCTV footage that has emerged from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a man was shot dead after he was chased by two people. The incident is from Yavatmal's Pandharkawda road. The CCTV footage timing shows the incident took place on Saturday evening around 10.30 pm.

In the video, it is seen that the victim who is later shot dead, is first chased by a man who runs after him. After evading the man chasing him for a short while, the victim is caught by the man who was chasing him. At this stage it looks like a case of a scuffle as none of the men have any gun or weapon in their hand.

However, soon enters another man from the door from where both the victim and the earlier man who chased him entered. The man wearing black shirt is seen with a pistol in hand.

Soon, the man in black shirt comes near the victim who is held by the other man. Now, it is clear that the two people holding the victim want to kill him as the man with pistol tries to shoot the victim.

Though the victim struggles and resists, he is soon pinned down to the ground. It is then that the man in black short with a pistol shoots the man dead. Police said that it was a case of business rivalry and that the killing was carried out for money. Seven people have been arrested in the case and investigation is underway, said police.

