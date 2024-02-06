Maharashtra Contractors Urge State Govt To Enact Law Protecting Them From Threats, Extortion Calls & Hooliganism Arising From Political Rivalry

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | File

The Maharashtra State Contractors Association (MSCA) and State Engineers Association (SEA) have urged the state government to enact a legislation by February end to protect them from threats, extortion calls and hooliganism arising out of political rivalry, failing which they may halt work on various projects.

Both organisations, the state government-approved contractors and engineers engaged in various developmental projects in Maharashtra, have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They have alleged that the political groups cannot be controlled by government officials and instances of threatening with physical violence has increased with assaults on contractor if they complained and opposed the illegal demands.

Letter to the CM

“Every district in Maharashtra is facing the similar pattern where political opponents of the ruling side and also local-level politicians are forcefully stopping the on-going works, using physical violence against and extorting money from the contractors,” read the letter written by MSCA and SEA. Milind Bhosle, president of both MSCA and SEA, said the government has issued developmental works in various departments and political rivalry is causing major damage as well as delays to the execution of these projects.

Read Also Bombay HC pulls up contractors for delay in installation of CCTV cameras at police stations across...

The letter to the CM further states, “Political groups are working in an identical manner all over, where they file written complaints against the contractor and later demand money.” The letter further added that while executing development work, opposition political groups are are ganging up against the contractors and the labourers to abuse, threaten and assault them to stop work.