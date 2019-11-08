Maharashtra Congress MLAs holed up in Rajasthan to prevent poaching

In an effort to check any possibility of poaching, Congress MLAs of Maharashtra have been shifted to Jaipur. As many as 21 legislators have reached Jaipur on Friday and are put up in a luxury resort on the Jaipur Delhi Highway. More are expected to reach the Buena Vista resort. The move is view of the standoff between BJP and Shiv Sena over forming a government.

The MLAs reached Jaipur in the evening hours and Congress Rajasthan state in-charge Avinash Pandey was present with them. Government chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi was also said to be present at the resort to welcome the Maharashtra legislators. Pandey had played an active role in the Maharashtra elections while both chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had campaigned there.

Security has been stepped up at the resort and sources informed that select party functionaries have been entrusted the job of keeping them safe.