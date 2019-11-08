Maharashtra Congress MLAs holed up in Rajasthan to prevent poaching

In an effort to check any possibility of poaching, Congress MLAs of Maharashtra have been shifted to Jaipur. As many as 21 legislators have reached Jaipur on Friday and are put up in a luxury resort on the Jaipur Delhi Highway. More are expected to reach the Buena Vista resort. The move is view of the standoff between BJP and Shiv Sena over forming a government.
The MLAs reached Jaipur in the evening hours and Congress Rajasthan state in-charge Avinash Pandey was present with them. Government chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi was also said to be present at the resort to welcome the Maharashtra legislators. Pandey had played an active role in the Maharashtra elections while both chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had campaigned there.
Security has been stepped up at the resort and sources informed that select party functionaries have been entrusted the job of keeping them safe.
It is also being speculated that the legislators could also be sent to Jodhpur, the hometown and constituency of Gehlot. What makes Jodhpur strategically safer is the fewer number of flights in and out of the city. Commenting on the situation Gehlot said, “Congress had majority in Goa and Manipur, but BJP formed a government. The manner in which the Karnataka government was dislodged is enough cause for us to be concerned.”
The resort is built in French style and is said to have every luxury the visiting legislators could possibly expect.
Rajasthan a favoured spot for keeping legislators and governments safe –
The Maharashtra legislators are not the first ones to have been brought to Rajasthan. BJP Legislators from Goa and Jharkhand had been brought here for safe keeping. This was when Vasundhara Raje was chief minister. But this is the first time Congress has brought its MLAs for safe keeping to Rajasthan. This can be attributed to the fact that the state presently has a Congress government.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also reached the Buena Vista Resort to meet the Maharashtra legislators. He was there for almost three hours and left at 1.00 am. Avinash Pandey is at the resort with the Maha MLAs.
