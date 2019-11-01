Maharashtra Congress leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi to chalk out strategy

New Delhi: The Congress top brass in Maharashtra will meet the party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss its strategy in the face of the ongoing tug-of-war between the Shiv-Sena and the BJP over government formation in the state.

The meeting will be attended by former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and state Congress President Bala Sahab Thorat and other important leaders.

The group had on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and discussed with him the possible political scenario. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also met Pawar and discussed the political situation in the state.

The Congress has adopted a wait and watch policy on the BJP-Shiv Sena catfight and is resisting opening its cards till things become clear.

The party leaders are hopeful of the Shiv Sena ultimately breaking the alliance. "The Shiv Sena is now a hard nut to crack for the BJP. It will not concede its demand of a rotational chief minister," said party spokesperson Meem Afzal.

The Congress has been out of power in Maharashtra since 2014. Sources said a section of its leaders are of the view that it should announce unconditional support to the Shiv Sena and stake claim to form the government.

"But the party is not in a hurry as it is waiting for the final outcome of the fight between the BJP and the Shiv Sena," said a party leader.

"The Congress is also a bit wary of the NCP. In 2014, the NCP had bailed out the BJP government till the Shiv Sena joined the alliance," said the leader.

"However, the NCP is our alliance partner and any decision will be taken after taking due advice from Sharad Pawar," said a senior Congress leader.