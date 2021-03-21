Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s silence is mystifying: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the charges levelled by the former police commissioner of Mumbai, Parambir Singh, against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and questioned the mysteri­ous silence of CM Uddhav Thackeray in defe­nce of a "rogue" assistant police inspector.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at the BJP office here, Ravishankar Prasad, who represents Patna Saheb in Lok Sabha, said, "In my entire political career, I am seeing for the first time a chief minister who is defending a rogue Assistant police inspector charged with extortion". What is the secret, he asked?

Prasad pointed out that Sachin Vaze, who was suspended on orders of the High Court, was reinstated last year. ‘‘Who influenced the Home Department to reinstate Vaze? Was it Sharad Parwad, the chief minister or the Home Minister,’’ Prasad wondered and regretted that a junior police officer was patronised by all senior leaders of Maha Aghadi.

He said, “Maharashtra is a prosperous state. If Rs100 crore is the target of extortion in one city by one dept, one can imagine the target of other departments for the entire state".

He criticised Parambir for his assertion he had even briefed NCP leader Sharad Pawar about the extortion racket being operated by home minister through Sachin Waze and said, "In what capacity did the police commissioner meet Sharad Pawar, who is not part of the government?”