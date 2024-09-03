 Maharashtra: Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik Unlikely To Be Appointed As State Election Commissioner; Nitin Kareer Emerging As Frontrunner
It is unlikely that Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik will be appointed as the State Election Commission (SEC). According to sources, Nitin Kareer is currently the frontrunner for the post. Retired IAS officer UPS Madan, who has been serving as the SEC, will complete his five-year term in September.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:26 AM IST
Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik And Nitin Kareer | X

Saunik, who became the first woman Chief Secretary of the state on June 30, was chosen over Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Chahal. Saunik's current term as Chief Secretary is set to end on May 31, 2025. She would serve a five-year term if she were to be transferred to the SEC.

