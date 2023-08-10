Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Launches Campaign At Historic August Kranti Maidan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

On the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated beautification works at the revamped August Kranti Maidan on Wednesday. He unveiled a memorial engraved with the names of freedom fighters and also launched the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign. To mark 81 years of the movement and celebrate the 75th year of the country’s independence, last year the BMC undertook a massive revamp. The historic August Kranti Maidan is where Mahatma Gandhi gave the call for the movement on August 8, 1942.

The ground, earlier known as Gowalia Tank Maidan, is located at Tardeo in south Mumbai. The ambitious revamp was announced in February 2022, withthe civic body undertaking beautification work on new railings and murals. The footpath outside the ground perimeter was created using basalt stone to restore the vintage outlook of the garden, while macadam track was created on the ground’s periphery. Also, a two-km freedom trail pathway, starting from outside the maidan and going all the way to Girgaon Chowpatty The civic body had earlier planned to finish the project by August 2022.

However, it got delayed due to heavy rains last year. The revamped maidan was inaugurated in the presence of the two deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with other BMC officials. As part of the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign, the BMC has charted plans to create an ‘Amritvatika’ by carrying out plantation drives of saplings of 75 local species across three locations in Mumbai.

