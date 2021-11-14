Maharashtra BJP executive committee to meet on November 16

A meeting of the Maharashtra BJP's executive committee will be held on November 16 to fine tune the party's strategy on prevailing issues, a functionary said on Sunday.

Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said corruption, criminalization of politics and failures of the MVA government will top the agenda of the meeting.

"Three resolutions will be passed. The first will be to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The political resolution will be about the failures of the MVA government, while the third will be to condemn criminalization in politics and the support it is getting from those in the state government," he said.

ALSO READ Nanded peaceful after violence in parts of Maharashtra; 35 held

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:32 PM IST