Maharashtra BJP Accuses WB Govt of Granting Reservation to Rohingya Refugees Under Muslim OBC Quota

AP

The Maharashtra BJP has strongly criticized the West Bengal government, alleging that it has granted reservation to Rohingya migrants under the Muslim OBC quota. The state BJP president, Chitra Wagh, expressed concerns about potential compromises to national security due to this decision.

Chitra Wagh condemned the move by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, questioning whether granting reservation to Rohingya insurgents would promote terrorism. The BJP raised concerns about the implications of providing reservation benefits to individuals associated with a group that has been linked to national security threats.

Findings by the National Backwards Commission

Hansraj Ahir, Chairman of the National Backwards Commission (NBC), recently conducted tours in West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Punjab. During the visit, the NBC discovered several alarming details. In West Bengal, the number of Muslim castes registered under the OBC category increased from 53 in 2011 to 118 in 2023, while the number of Hindu castes only rose from 55 to 61 during the same period. This means that the Muslim OBC count has almost doubled over the past 12 years, compared to a marginal increase in Hindu OBC representation.

Inclusion of Bhatiya and Rohingya Muslims

The NBC found that newly-added castes to the OBC category in West Bengal included Bhatiya Muslims and Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh. The BJP accused the State Backward Commission of not following the necessary legal procedures in adding these communities to the OBC Muslim category. Chitra Wagh held Mamata Banerjee responsible for this alleged misconduct.

Concerns over National Security

Wagh reiterated the BJP's belief that Rohingyas pose a threat to national security. The party blamed the West Bengal Chief Minister for the "sin" of granting reservations to such groups, raising concerns about potential consequences for the country's security.