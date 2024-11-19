Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, And Vote Share

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency is a key electoral region in Pune city, Maharashtra, with a rich political and cultural history. Named after the revered Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the constituency holds strategic importance in the Pune district's political landscape. The constituency is historically dominated by parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

During the 2019 Assembly election, Siddharth Shirole from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory with a lead of 58,727 votes. Datta Bahirat from the Congress secured 53,603 votes and was the second-place finisher. During the 2014 elections, BJP's Vijay Kale won with a lead of 56,460 votes, while Vinayak Nimhan from Congress came in third with 34,413 votes.

The Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is a part of the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Muralidhar Kisan Mohol, secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Pune Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar with a margin of 123038 votes.

History of Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency

INC has a stronghold from the Shivaji Nagar constituency and has won the seat five times, whereas the BJP has won the seat only two times. In the 1978 Assembly election, INC's Padamsingh Bajirao Patil won the election and defeated Peasants & Workers Party's Balbhimrao Narsing Rao Deshmukh with a margin of 9,516 votes.

In the 1980 election, Indian National Congress (U) won the seat and defeated INC's Patil Nana Saheb Harishchandra with a margin of 11,999 votes. In the 1985 election, Indian Congress' (Socialist) Padmasinha Bajirao Patil emerged victorious and defeated INC's Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao with a margin of 14,468 votes. In the 1990 and 1995 Assembly elections, the INC won the seat. In 1999 and 2004, the seat was won by NCP. Meanwhile, the BJP has won the constituency in 2014 and 2019. Talking about the 2024 Assembly constituency, the BJP's Siddharth Shirole will be fighting against INC's Dattatrey Bahirat.