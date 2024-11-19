Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Purandar Constituency: Know All About Past Results, Candidates, Parties & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Purandar is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and it falls in Pune district. The constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly). It is constituency number 202 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Purandar Assembly constituency is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha constituency also includes Daund, Baramati, Bhor, Indapur and Khadakwasla. According to the 2011 census, the city had a literacy rate of 82.55%. Talking about the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the congress' Sanjay Jagtap won the Purander Assembly constituency with 130,710 votes. He defeated the Shiv Sena candidate, Vijay Shivtare, who received 99,306 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Supriya Sule won the Baramati Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 158333 votes by defeating Sunetra Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party.

History of Purandar Assembly constituency

Since 1978, the BJP has won the seat 5 times; meanwhile, INC has won the seat three times. In 1978, the Purandar Assembly seat was won by Munde Raghunath Venkatrao from the INC and defeated Munde Gopinath Pandurang from the Janta Party.

In 1980, Munde Gopinath Pandurang from BJP won the seat and defeated Kokate Baburao Narsinghrao Adaskar from INC (I) with a lead of 5,176 votes. In 1995, INC's Dound Panditrao Narayanrao secured the seat and defeated BJP's Gopinath Panduram Munde with a margin of 28,359.

In 1999 and 2004, the BJP won the constituency against NCP's Munde Trimbak Patloba. Munde Gopinathrao Pandurang, who fought from the BJP, won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009 and 2014, the Shiv Sena emerged victorious against INC's Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap.

However, in 2019 the Assembly seat was won by INC's Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap has won the seat and defeated Shiv Sena's Vijay Bapu Shivtare. In the 2024 upcoming Assembly election, NCP's Sambhaji Zende will fight against INC's Sanjay Jagtap.