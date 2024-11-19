Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Pimpri Constituency: Know About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Pimpri-Chinchinwad is a city which comes in the Pune division of Maharashtra. The Pimpri Assembly Constituency is one of the 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in India. This region is a rapidly growing industrial and residential hub, making it a significant constituency in Maharashtra's politics.

Pimpri, which is a part of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), is one of the assembly segments of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency. The Lok Sabha constituency also includes Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, and Chinchinwad. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anna Bansode of the NCP won the Pimpri seat with 86,985 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barane won from Maval Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 96615 votes by defeating Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey).

History of Pimpri Assembly constituency

During the early decades, Congress had a stronghold on the constituency, leading the party to win the seat six times, whereas the NCP won the seat only twice. In 1978, a candidate from the INC, Patil Shivraj Vishwanath, won the election by defeating Gomare Manoharrao Eknathrao with a margin of 3,003. In 1980, Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdu from INC (I) won the seat with a margin of 4,304 and defeated INC's (U) Nade Shivajirao Tukaram.

In 1985, INC's Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdoji won the constituency with a total vote of 69,599 against JNP's Gomare Manoharrao Eknathrao. INC's Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdojirao defeated Janata Dal's Gomare Manoharrao Eknathrao in the 1990 election. In 1995, Patil Shivajirao Balwantrao from Janata Dal won the seat with a margin of 33,824 and defeated INC's Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdojirao.

In the 1999 assembly election, Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdoji secured the seat with a margin of 81,533 and defeated BJP's Gojamgunde Vikram Ganpatrao. In 2024, the seat was won by INC's Deshmukh Vilasrao Dagdojirao. NCP's Anna Bansode emerged victorious against BJP's Amar Shankar Sabal.

Shiv Sena's candidate Adv Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo, won the Pimpri constituency with a margin of 2,335 and defeated NCP's Anna Dadu Bansode. Meanwhile, NCP's Anna Dadu Bansode defeated Shiv Sena's Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdev with a margin of 19,808. In the 2024 Assembly election, the fight will be seen between NCP-SP's Dr Sulakshana Shilwant-Dhar and NCP's Anil Bansode.