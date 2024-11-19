Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Maval Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates, And More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Maval Constituency | FPJ

Maval is a sub-district within a larger division of the Pune district in Maharashtra. Maval was the initial location where Chhatrapati Shivaji resided and organised the military group called Mavels. Maval belongs to the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, comprising six Vidhan Sabha segments.

These divisions include Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Pimpri, and Chinchwad. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious in this constituency in 2019. Sunil Shankarrao Shelke from the NCP secured victory over Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade of the BJP with a lead of 93942 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barane won from Maval Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 96615 votes by defeating Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey).

Maval Assembly constituency |

History of Maval Assembly constituency

Maval is a bastion of INC, having emerged victorious in the Assembly election on four occasions, while BJP has clinched the seat thrice. In the 1978 election, Jadhav Balasaheb Kishanrao of the INC emerged victorious, defeating Patwari Manohar Digambarrao of the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP). In 1980, Jadhav Balasaheb Kishanrao from INC (U) won the election against Patwari Manoharrao Digamberrao, won by the Janata Party with a lead of 16,596 votes.

In the year 1985, Jadhav Balasaheb Kishanrao of the INC party secured victory in the constituency with a lead of 7,165 votes. Patil Narayanrao Bajirao of Janta Dal emerged victorious in 1990, defeating Baswaraj Malsetti Patil of INC. The INC secured the seat in 1995 by defeating Kendre Govind Dnyanoba from Janata Dal with a lead of 3,337 votes.

In the year 1999, Kendre Govind Dnyanoba, the candidate from BJP, emerged as the victorious winner in the Maval assembly constituency by defeating NCP's Jadhav Balasaheb Kishanrao. Bhosale Chandrashekhar Dhoniba of NCP defeated BJP's Kendre Govind Dnyanoba by 3,117 votes to claim victory.

The BJP won in both 2009 and 2014. In 2019, Sunil Shankarrao Shelke from NCP won the election and beat BJP's Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade. During the 2024 Assembly election, Sunil Shelke from NCP will be competing against Bapu Bhegade, an Independent candidate.