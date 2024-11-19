Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Indapur Constituency: Everything About Candidates, Parties, Past Results And More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Indapur Constituency | FPJ

Indapur is a municipality and town located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The assembly constituency forms a segment of the Baramati subdivision within Pune district. The town is recognised for being the Jahangir of the father and grandfather of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The constituency is among the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) of the state. The Indapur assembly constituency is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises Daund, Purandar, Bhor, Baramati, and Khadakwasla as well. As per the 2011 census, the city had around 383,183 residents and a literacy rate of 81.53%. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the seat was secured by Dattatray Vithoba Bharane from the Nationalist Congress Party, defeating Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 3,110 votes.

Indapur Assembly constituency, part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, saw Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar's candidate Supriya Sule secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She won the Baramati Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 158333 votes, defeating Sunetra Ajit Pawar from the same party.

History of Indapur Assembly constituency

Since 1978, the INC has secured the constituency on five occasions, while the NCP has claimed the seat three times. In 1978, Kokate Baburao Narsingrao of the INC secured the position with a margin of 4,352 votes over Kadam Dnyanobarao Baburao from the Peasants & Workers Party (PWP).

In 1980, Chandmal Rajmal Lodha of INC (U) secured the seat by beating Kshirsagar Jaidatta Sonajirao from INC (I). In the Assembly constituency elections of 1985 and 1990, the INC secured the seat. In the 1995 election, the Peasants and Workers Party triumphed over the BJP. Bhai Tupe Janardhan Tatyaba of Peasants and Workers triumphed over Andhale Keshavrao Yadavrao from the BJP. In 1999, NCP's Kshirsagar Jaidattaji Sonajirao

gained a lead of 2,144 over Andhale Keshavrao Yadavrao from the BJP. Andhale Keshavrao Yadavrao from BJP, who contested against NCP's Jaydattaji Kshirsagar, secured the seat in 2004. In 2009, Patil Harshavardhanshahajirao secured the seat by defeating Independent candidate Dattatray Vithobabharane.

Dattatray Vithoba Bharne from NCP has defeated Patil Harshwardhan Shahajirao of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 2014 constituency election. In the 2019 assembly election, Dattatray Vithoba Bharane from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the constituency.