Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Chinchwad Constituency: Know All About, Parties, Candidates, Past Results, & More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

Chinchwad belongs to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in the Haveli taluka of Pune. Alongside Chinchinwad, it is a component of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency and consists of five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) units. It includes Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, and Pimpri. Chinchwad is a notable area located about 15 kilometers to the northwest of Pune, next to the Pavana River. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the winner in this constituency in 2019. Ashwini Laxman Jagtap from the BJP emerged victorious in 2019, beating NCP's Vitthal Krushnaj Kate by 36168 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barane won from Maval Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 96615 votes by defeating Sanjog Bhiku Waghere Patil of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey).

History of Chinchwad Assembly constituency

Since 1978, BJP has been dominant in Chinchwad, winning the constituency five times, while IND has only won the seat twice. The area consistently supported Laxman Pandurang Jagtap, who was elected as an independent candidate in 2009 and as a BJP candidate in 2014 and 2019. In the year 1978, Kamble Trimbakrao Pandurang of the Independent Party secured victory by a margin of 1,067 votes, defeating Khadiwale Vithalrao Bapurao of the INC party.

Kamble Arvind Tulsiram, a candidate of INC (I), emerged victorious in 1980 by defeating Janata Party's Kamble Trimbakrao Pandurag with a lead of 3,565 votes. INC's Dharma Girjappa Sonkawade secured victory in this seat with a lead of 5,417 votes. During the 1990s Assembly election, Tondchirket Shivraj Maloji was a candidate from the

Janata Dal emerged victorious, defeating INC's Dharma Girjappa Sonkawade to secure the seat. In 1995, BJP's Gundile Ram Sambhaji won against Kamble Trimbak Mukundrao of INC by a margin of 24,971 votes. In the year 1999, the (BJP) party secured victory in the seat. Nevertheless, Jagtap Laxmanpandurang from the Independent party won in 2009 by defeating Appa Alias Shrirangchandu Barne from Shiv Sena.

Jagtap Laxman Pandurang of BJP held the seat in both 2014 and 2019. In the 2023 by-election, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap won this seat with a lead of 135,603 votes. In the 2024 upcoming election, Rahul Tanaji Kalate from NCP-SP will be going up against BJP's candidate, Shankar Jagtap.