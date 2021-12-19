e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:38 PM IST

Maharashtra: Amit Shah eats lunch with NDRF officials in Pune; see pics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple here on Sunday morning and prayed to the deity.
FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch with the officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the inauguration of a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune, Maharashtra.

Shah performed 'aarti' and 'abhishek' at the temple and sought the blessings of God, an office-bearer from the temple trust said.

The Union minister is on a two-day Maharashtra tour since Saturday.

Shah will also attend the convocation of the city-based Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, and lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Pune Municipal Corporation.

He will also address BJP workers at a party congregation here later in the day.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 02:38 PM IST
