Maharashtra: 5000 old buses of MSRTC to be replaced by energy efficient and eco friendly buses

If all goes according to plan, over 5000 old buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)will be replaced by energy efficient and eco friendly buses in coming two years Currently MSRTC has around 16500 buses in its fleets.

On Friday the state government in its budget plan announced provision of 3,000 eco-friendly buses for Maharashtra. Sources said this buses will be given to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Apart from that the procurement of 1500 eco friendly and energy efficient buses also announced in last budget i.e. in 2021-2022 and and procurement of around 700 such type of buses also announced in 2020-2021.

Confirming the development a senior officials of Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said, due to pandemic procurement process of these buses got delayed but now tendering process fir the procurement of 700 buses, ( announced in 2020-2021) is on we are hoping that delivery of this lot will be started be end of this year.

"Apart from that we are also hoping to receive the fund by end of this for the procurement of 1500 buses announced in last year budget. One we received fund, process of procurement of 1500 more State of art energy efficient and eco friendly buses will be start immediately".

Apart from that MSRTC administration admitted that the need for increased security and surveillance at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stands , which are in dilapidated condition. “We want to give better services to commuters using State transportation. Not only must the security be enhanced, but facilities must also improve" said a senior officer of MSRTC.

Recently a three member committee, which was set up in November 2021 to find a sustainable route for MSRTC not only rejected merger of the state transport corporation with the state government but also come up with a plan to revive the MSRTC.



"Reduction in its fuel operated fleet and slowly switching to E-buses, development of its depots and bus stand will need of hours" suggested the committee. Currently MSRTC suffering from the cumulative losses of Nearly Rs 10 000 crore.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:56 PM IST